× New program helps low-income kids eat on the weekend

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken announced he is seeking local business and community support to launch a new, school-based nutrition program. His goal is to create a monthly weekend-meal program for low-income students.

According to Croken more than 12% of Scott County residents live in poverty. While announcing the program Croken said: “The extent of childhood hunger across the country is unacceptable… With so many children eating regularly and well at their schools on Friday afternoon but not again until Monday morning, we need to act.”

The first “Kids Eat Free” event was February 23 at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport.

Croken and his wife Kathryn McKnight covered the expenses for the first meal. Other community organizations pitched in. When Croken ordered 100 pizzas from Happy Joe’s the restaurant offered to donate 10 of them. Croken also reported he approached Sam’s Club about donating half the number of drinks needed. “Surprisingly, they said ‘no,’ we’ll donate all of them,” Croken said. Schnuck’s Market in Bettendorf also donated 200 pieces of fruit and musicians from River Music Experience volunteered to provide entertainment.

To learn more about Kids Eat Free or help with the program contact Ken Croken at Ken.Croken@scottcountyiowa.com.