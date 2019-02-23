× Local school districts rock together for winter resource fair

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- The Rock Island-Milan School District hosted a winter resource fair for school district families on Feb. 23 called “Rocking Together.” From 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. the Rock Island High School Cafeteria became a place for students and families to prepare for the future.

The resource fair gave away free food, books, and winter clothing, according to the district website. Students could also choose from a variety of information sessions on education, health care, nutrition, mental health and safety.

Community organizations from the school district’s CHECK & CONNECT group will also be present to talk to families about what they can offer to assist families throughout the school year. The CHECK & CONNECT group consists of community partners such as Spring Forward Learning Center, Bi-State Literacy Council, Family Resources and the Rock Island Public Library.