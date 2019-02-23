× Fourth annual QC Black Business Expo celebrates local businesses

MOLINE, Illinois- To recognize Black History Month the QC Empowerment Network will celebrate achievements from local black entrepreneurs and businesses.

The fourth annual QC Black Business Expo takes place February 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Southpark Mall. The Black Business Expo will showcase and celebrate local black-owned businesses.

Now in its fourth year, the Expo is the only event in the Quad Cities region that is designed to specifically highlight black-owned local businesses and showcase the rich diversity of the area’s small business community. Last year’s event included more than 50 vendors and hundreds of attendees, according to the QC Empowerment Network.

This year, the expo will include a keynote address from Willie Barney, founder and president of WDB Resultants, a national consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning, communications, research, facilitation and diversity & inclusion. Barney specializes in working with clients in the small business, corporate, non-profit and faith-based sectors across the country.

The 2019 Black Business Expo is sponsored by Exelon Generation, St. Ambrose University and Iowa American Water. It is open to the public at no cost to attend.