Couple says “I do” in Aisle 2 of Muscatine HyVee

Posted 7:02 pm, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05PM, February 23, 2019

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Here’s one way to tie the knot – saying “I do” at a HyVee grocery store.

The supermarket wedding had everything a wedding would have like flowers, a wedding party, and two ring bearers.

The Muscatine HyVee held a contest and the winners were Isaiah Long and Kayla Peterson.  HyVee called the contest “I do in Aisle 2”.

Anyone shopping at the store was able to catch a glimpse of the wedding.

The couple won the contest on a whim after 40 others also entered the contest.

“We entered the contest because money’s tight you know,” says the groom, Isaiah Long. “She’s working two jobs and I’m working part-time navy and at West Liberty Foods, so we just really needed this.”

The newlyweds were sent off to their wedding reception immediately after also at the Muscatine HyVee.

