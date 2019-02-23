× 110 pounds of cocaine found in semi-truck

MCLEAN COUNTY, Illinois- A traffic stop February 21 resulted in two arrests and the seizure of over 110 pounds of cocaine.

An Illinois State Police stopped a semi-truck heading north on I-55 near Towanda, IL. The ISP officer was only conducting a safety inspection but ended up noticing signs of possible criminal activity. A police dog sniffed out drugs. A search found fifty kilograms of cocaine hidden in the truck.

Brandon R. Weise, 35, and Miguel Martinez, 36, were both arrested after the drugs were seized. The California residents were given a bond of $500,000 each.