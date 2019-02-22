Three witnesses ID Jonathan Kelly as shooter in Galesburg murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- Three witnesses positively identified Jonathan Kelly as the shooter early April 1st, 2018, after a bar fight at a Galesburg pub. He faces first degree murder charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old Jenni McGruder.

Jurors were dismissed Friday afternoon and instructed to return to court at 9 a.m. on Monday for more testimony.

Leonard McGee, who said he had been friends with Kelly for a few years, testified that he saw Kelly get out of a white van with a gun and fire two to three shots toward a crowd of people.

"He jumped out of the van and started running and shooting," he said.

Douglas Bailey said he saw a fight break out between Kelly and another patron of the Seminary Street Pub that night. He said that he, too, saw Kelly come back shooting a firearm.

"There's no doubt in my mind that Mr. Kelly shot the two to three rounds," he said.

Another witness, Gregory Bridges, said he saw the white van make a sudden stop and Kelly "jump" out of it.

"Then I saw a flash and some smoke," he said. "That's when I was aware there was a gunshot."

McGee testified that he later picked up Kelly, who fled the scene on foot. He said he drove him to a Motel in Davenport where he gave him a phone and paid for his room.

The jury was presented with surveillance video from the Motel 6 that appeared to show McGee's gold Cadillac pulling in and Kelly walking up and down the halls.

"I went and paid for the room. I went and told him good luck or whatever. And I left," McGee said.

He told jurors that he knew the McGruder family, but that he wasn't aware that it was Jenni who had been shot when he picked Kelly up a few blocks away.