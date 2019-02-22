Illinois and Iowa HS Basketball scores

The Score Week 8

The Score Part 1

Sterling Newman beats Erie-Prophetstown for the 4th time this season to win a Regional Title.

Orion beats Fulton to claim a Regional Championship.

Bureau Valley advances with a 63-60 win over Hall to win the Regional.

Monmouth-Roseville falls in Regional Championship game.

Wethersfield wins their 5th straight Regional Title.

Rock Island claims a share of the Western Big 6 Title.

Galesburg drops game to Quincy at home.

Geneseo beats rival Sterling.

Curtis Clark mic'd up. Bettendorf advances with a win over Davenport North.

North Scott gets past Pleasant Valley 42-38.

Davenport Central moves on with win over Kennedy.

Davenport West falls to Iowa City West.

The Score Part 2

Augustana battles back to beat rival Illinois Wesleyan.

Iowa needs overtime to beat Indiana.

Steam Wheelers open season with win over San Diego.

