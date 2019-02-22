The Score Week 8

The Score Part 1
Sterling Newman beats Erie-Prophetstown for the 4th time this season to win a Regional Title.
Orion beats Fulton to claim a Regional Championship.
Bureau Valley advances with a 63-60 win over Hall to win the Regional.
Monmouth-Roseville falls in Regional Championship game.
Wethersfield wins their 5th straight Regional Title.
Rock Island claims a share of the Western Big 6 Title.
Galesburg drops game to Quincy at home.
Geneseo beats rival Sterling.
Curtis Clark mic'd up. Bettendorf advances with a win over Davenport North.
North Scott gets past Pleasant Valley 42-38.
Davenport Central moves on with win over Kennedy.
Davenport West falls to Iowa City West.
The Score Part 2
Augustana battles back to beat rival Illinois Wesleyan.
Iowa needs overtime to beat Indiana.
Steam Wheelers open season with win over San Diego.