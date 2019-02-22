× Smoke pours from home after fire near Quad City International Airport

MILAN, Illinois — Fire fighters responded to a house fire at a home near the Quad City International Airport on the morning of Feb. 22.

Crews responded shortly after 7 a.m. to a one-story home at 4606 69th Ave. just off of Airport Road in Milan.

Smoke was seen pouring from the roof of the home, but no external flames were showing.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the fire or what started it in the first place.

This is an ongoing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.