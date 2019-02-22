East Moline mom arrested after leaving 13-month-old home alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- A woman was taken into custody after investigators found she had left her one-year-old child home alone.

The 13-month-old child was found alone and sleeping in an apartment in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue Court, according to East Moline Police Captain Darren Gault. Officers were called to the home on Tuesday, February 19.

According to Captain Gault, the child's mother, 39-year-old Sabrina Moore, arrived home while police were still there. Police determined the baby had been alone for about 40 minutes. The baby was found unharmed.

On Thursday, Moore was charged with endangering the life or health of a child, said Captain Gault. She was taken into custody that afternoon and was held in the Rock Island County Jail on $3,000 bond.

If you suspect a child is at risk, call the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 800-252-2873.