Dancing with GMQC: Dads join their cheerleader daughters on the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday on Good Morning Quad Cities, we want to see what gets you dancing. It's part of our segment "Dancing with GMQC" sponsored by Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

The segment is all about you showing us what makes you want to dance.

This weeks showcases three senior Maxville High School cheerleaders and their dads doing a group dance on the basketball court. The crowd cheers it as the dads spin their daughters to "My Girl" by The Temptations.

The video was sent in by one of the dads, Jarrod Secrist. The video features him and his daughter Victoria as well as Scott and Makayla Benson and Jeremiah and Raven Stoneking.

You can submit YOUR dancing videos to the WQAD Facebook page or email them to "news@wqad.com" with "Attn: GMQC" in the subject line and you could appear on Good Morning Quad Cities.