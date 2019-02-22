× Boil order issued for parts of Columbus Junction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Some residents were placed under a boil order after a water main break on Friday, February 22.

The boil order starts at the intersection of Main Street and Walnut Street heading west, north of Highway 92. It includes the following streets: 2nd Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street, 5th Street, 6th Street, 7th Street, 9th Street, High Street, Locust Street, Western Avenue, Hilltop Road and the Rolling Hills area.

A spokesperson from the city said the boil under was in effect until further notice.