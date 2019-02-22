× A good soaking followed by some crazy wind highlights our weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at midnight, lasting through 9am Saturday for Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess, and Carroll County in Illinois.

Great to see that sun again as we end the work week! Noticed a bit more snow melt too, as temperatures climbed well into the 30s. Clouds will be on the increase toward evening and overnight as our well advertised weekend system approaches.

The moisture begins after midnight in the form of some light freezing rain which could make driving a challenge especially for areas north of the Quad Cities. Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas where ice could accumulate up to two-tenths. This event will end after sunrise as temperatures climb above freezing changing any left over moisture to all rain. Temperatures will continue to rise just over 40 for much of Saturday as more rain will work its way in that afternoon and evening. In fact, the dynamics with this system will be just strong enough that a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

On Saturday night we’ll be on the backside of this system allowing the rain to briefly changeover to snow before ending. Less than an inch of snow at best is what I’m looking at during this period.

The next highlight will be all that crazy wind starting around the early morning hours on Sunday and lasting throughout the day. Sustained winds of 30 mph with gusts winds to 50 mph will be likely. Winds that strong could create power outages. So, be prepared!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here