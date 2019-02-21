WQAD Sports Feb 21st- Lady Rocks win Sectional, Maquoketa edges Central Dewitt, and more

  • Lady Rocks earn 1st Sectional title since 1991
  • Rock Falls girls drop Sectional final to Glenbard South 36-30
  • Maquoketa holds off rival Central DeWitt
  • Assumption boys best Cedar Rapids Xavier
  • Alburnett comes back to stun Calamus-Wheatland
  • Prince of Peace edges Easton Valley
