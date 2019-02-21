- Lady Rocks earn 1st Sectional title since 1991
- Rock Falls girls drop Sectional final to Glenbard South 36-30
- Maquoketa holds off rival Central DeWitt
- Assumption boys best Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Alburnett comes back to stun Calamus-Wheatland
- Prince of Peace edges Easton Valley
WQAD Sports Feb 21st- Lady Rocks win Sectional, Maquoketa edges Central Dewitt, and more
WQAD Sports Feb 13th
The Score – MAC Boys/ Girls, Western Big 6 Boys, plus area small school teams
The Score Week 5
Farmers look past uncertainty toward the future at QC Farm Show
WQAD Sports Feb 18th- Lady Rocks roll into Sweet 16
Iowa to see first girls state wrestling tournament
First responders hold active-shooter drill at DeWitt elementary school
Ice jams cause flooding along the Rock and Wapsi Rivers
Western big 6 Basketball Banquet, College Signings
State Volleyball, IHSA Football, Sectional Swimming
Lady Rocks roll to 8th straight WB6 title
Brea Beal an All-American, Lady Rocks win 38th WB6 game, UT holds off Moline, North Scott GBB preps for PV, Moline pins down Alleman
Brewer back with Rock, making impact from bench