Weekend system will have a little bit of everything… Find out the breakdown

Great to enjoy some sunshine on a cool winter day as temperatures will peak around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Tonight, expect some frost on the windshields if you have the car parked overnight as fairly clear skies and winds almost calm will chill temperatures into the lower teens.

We’ll extend the sunshine for another day with highs well into the 30s!

Still on track is our weekend storm system which will bring plenty of rain especially later on Saturday. Rainfall could be plentiful as most of the models are indicating a range between a half to around an inch. This could pose some minor flood risk on some of the smaller rivers and tributaries. In fact, the dynamics with this system are high enough that some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out especially for areas more south of the Quad Cities. Highs on Saturday will top out in the lower 40s, which may be the warmest temperature we see for quite a while.

Later that night, the area will be on the backside of the departing system. This will change any leftover rain to snow. However, accumulations appear to be light as the snow will be in and out of the area in a short period of time.

That leads us to Sunday when we’ll be impacted on the back side of this system with some crazy wind and colder conditions. Wind gust could reach near 50 mph as temperatures fall throughout the day well below freezing.

Looking way ahead, a polar blast of air out of Canada will spill across the Midwest later next week keeping temperatures well below freezing.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

