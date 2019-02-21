Strong low pressure brings possibility of thunder and blowing snow to the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's definitely something for everybody in this forecast! A strong area of low pressure will move from the panhandle of Texas to Lake Superior.

The track of low pressure, right up from St. Louis will mean a lot of different weather for us this weekend.

Low pressure tracks are important to understand because snow usually occurs to the left of the track while heavy rain is likely to the right.

Saturday: Heavy rainfall is possible with some spots receiving up to 1 inch of rain. Thunder will also be possible, especially east of the Quad Cities Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 40s.

Sunday: Low pressure will pass by to our north. That means: Get ready for the wind! Gusts could top 50 mph Sunday and if we get any snow at all, it could cause blowing and reduced visibilities. If 1-2 inches manages to come down, a ground blizzard could be seen in open areas!

Quieter weather is coming for Monday. Click here for a look at our 8 Day Forecast.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen