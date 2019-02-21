× QC Steamwheelers prepare for season in a new league, on new turf

MOLINE, Illinois – The Quad City Steamwheelers will begin their season on February 22, at the Taxslayer Center.

On Thursday, executives, coaches, players and leaders joined News 8’s Ryan Jenkins during Good Morning Quad Cities to discuss the upcoming season.

First, team owner Doug Bland talked about the new direction the indoor football team is headed in.

The team is now part of the Indoor Football Leauge (IFL).

The transition will create new challenges and will be more competitive at times, Bland said.

Bland also talked about the opportunities an indoor football league brings to a community like the Quad Cities.

Next, Keyvan Rudd, a player for the Quad City Steamwheelers, joined the show to discuss his journey.

Rudd, an ex-Blue Devil, left the Quad Cities after graduating from Davenport Central in 2010.

He moved around and lived in Denver, San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Seattle (just to name a few.)

He landed an opportunity to chase his dream job with Nike, but around that time the Quad City Steamwheelers were making a return to the area.

Rudd's lifelong dream was to play for the Steamwheelers, so he left his job to come tryout.

He talks about the decision:

After Rudd, head coach Cory Ross came onto the show to discuss how the team has been preparing for a high-energy season.

Finally, Kevin Snodgrass, from the Taxslayer Center, joined to discuss a new feature.

The arena now has new turf.

He discussed how the new field is installed, just in time for the season opener.

The Quad City Steamwheelers will open their season at 7:05 p.m. on Feb. 22 against the San Diego Strike Force.

