Illinois ranks #1 as the cheapest state to buy a case of beer

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - It's news you can drink to. Illinois is the cheapest state in the country to buy a 24-pack of beer according to a new study.

For beer drinker's in Illinois, it's time to raise your glass, because beer prices are the cheapest in The Prairie State than any other state.

"Awesome for me as a retailer, awesome for my customers," says Hyvee retailer, Jay Flores.

Flores works at the Rock Island Hyvee and when he heard the news it came as a shock.

"Not in the flux the state is, I would not have thought that," Flores says.

The website "Simple. Thrifty. Living." calculated the average price of 24-packs of Bud Light and Miller Lite in each state and Illinois rose above the rest. That's something those at Riverside Liquors are relieved to hear.

"We need somewhat of a break," says Charnjit Singh of Riverside Liquors. "We are higher, people who are on the road pay the tow tax, license expenses, everything we have expensive."

The average bargain price for a case of beer in Illinois is close to $15. In Iowa, it's close to $17 - making Iowa the fifteenth cheapest state.

"A couple more dollars across the river in Iowa you are paying the same package you're paying a couple more dollars," Flores comments. "Fortunately, we get some people who think it's worth coming across the bridge to get that package."

A package coming in at a more refreshing price.

"The cheaper the beer, the more they can buy, the more they can take with them," says Flores.

Alaska has the most expensive price for a case of beer - doubling the price of Illinois' - around $31 a case.

Coming in second for cheapest 24-pack is South Carolina followed by New York.