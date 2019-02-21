Get ready for the best weather day in more than a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That got your attention, didn't it? Today's mostly sunny skies will occur with temperatures rising into the middle 30s. Because there will be light wind and plenty of strong, late-February sun, if you're working outside, it will feel as if it's in the 50s!

And tomorrow will get even better! While the Eric Factor is at level-9 today, we could see a perfect-ten tomorrow if temperatures can nudge up to 40 degrees.

A major storm system is coming in for the weekend. Click here to see when we could see thunderstorms and blowing snow.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen