Firefighters battling late night fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A house is considered uninhabitable after a fire in Davenport.

Around 8:30 p.m. February 21, firefighters say a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom of a house on the 500 block of East 7th street.

No one was home at the time and firefighters have extinguished the fire.

They are now searching for hotspots.

Firefighters have yet to give an estimate on damages but the house is considered uninhabitable.

They also don’t know yet what caused the fire.