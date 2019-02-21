Day one of the Seminary Street Pub murder trial, here’s what happened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois- The trial for Jonathan Kelly, the man accused of shooting and killing a young Galesburg mother began today February, 21.

Jenni McGruder was shot easter of last year as she was leaving Seminary Street Pub with her husband. On day one of the trial, McGruder's husband and friends explained what they saw that night.

In the Knox County courthouse, Mike McGruder gave emotional testimony as he recounted the night his wife Jenni was shot in the head and died outside Seminary Street Pub.

The prosecution says Jonathan Kelly fired the fatal bullet but Kelly`s defense says there could have been a second shooter.

Mike McGruder testified that he had been out with Jenni and some other friends the night she was killed.

According to them, a fight broke out in the pub, spilling outside.

Mike and Jenni followed Morrison to his car at a nearby parking lot, but they didn`t get that far. The defense told the jury in opening statements that it could have been another shooter.

In his cross-examinations with police and other witnesses, he`s been painting a picture of a chaotic scene outside the pub.

Police say McGruder was not the intended target but simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.