COMING SOON: Raising Cane’s, Portillo’s opening date, new brewery, and downtown Davenport restaurant

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Portillo's Development on 53rd Street, west of Elmore Avenue, Davenport

Here are this week's updates:

Karen Schott wrote on February 13, 'Is there any more news on when and where Portillo's will be coming?'

I talked to the land owner, Willie Torchia Wednesday, February 20. He says the restaurant is expected to open in May of this year. He also told me a chicken restaurant called, 'Raising Cane's,' out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is coming to one of those lots. He says a bank is going in there as well. No word when they're going to open though.

The Former Blue Cat Brew Pub, The District of Rock Island

Peter Doyle emailed us on Wednesday, February 13th asking: "What is happening with the old Blue Cat Brew Pub?" Well, we found out!

A new brewing company is coming to the Quad Cities. Big Swing Brewing is moving into the old Blue Cat Brew Pub in the District of Rock Island. Angie chatted with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, who says they're doing renovations right now and applied for a liquor license last week.

According to Big Swing Brewing Company's Facebook Page, they hope to open in mid-March before the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Nelson Building, East 2nd Street, Downtown Davenport

The owner of a new restaurant in downtown Davenport tells the Quad City Times he wants "less meat and potatoes and more food styles and trends."

The Half Nelson is expected to open for business in March. The name is unique because it takes half of the Nelson Building in the 300 block of East 2nd Street. Bootleg Hill Meadery is next door, and over the weekend, the manager told Eric you'll be able to order food from his bar.

The Half Nelson is owned by the same family as Mo-Brady's and Miss Mamies, but this is now the next generation of ownership for son Matt Osborn.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject.