× Celebrating national tortilla chip day? Taco John’s wants to give you free chips

National Tortilla Chip Day is on Sunday, February 24.

Taco John’s is offering a free order of chips and nacho cheese!

They say this offer is only available through the Taco John’s App.

“Simply present the coupon* through the App and enjoy a free order of Taco John’s Chips and Nacho Cheese. To download the app, visit http://www.tacojohns.com/app/“

“We make our tortilla chips hot and fresh daily at each of our restaurants, so fresh tortilla chips are always available when guests visit their local Taco John’s,” said Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing Alan Wright. “We’re excited to dedicate this national holiday to giving back to our loyal customers.

How are you celebrating?