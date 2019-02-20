Wheel of Misfortune; Lacy Thomas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 37-year-old Lacy Thomas. He's 6'1", 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by the Quad City MEG for delivery of a controlled substance. And he's wanted by Scott County for five drug charges.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.