× Weekend storm still on track for more rain than snow

A Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 3 p.m.



The misty conditions we’ve been experiencing this afternoon will dry out quickly giving way to just clouds this evening. With the system pulling even farther away skies will show signs of improving overnight. By then, temperatures will be as low as the upper teens. Keep in mind, any wet pavement out there will have a good chance of refreezing especially around neighborhood streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

Skies will be much brighter on Thursday with highs in the low to middle 30s. We’ll extend the sunshine through most of Friday before our next weather system arrives this weekend.

This system is still expected to track west of the area on Saturday placing us not only on the mild side but for the precipitation to fall in the form of rain. Highs on Saturday could be as high as the lower 40s.

By Sunday, the system will be to our east changing any rain to a light snow. Any accumulation will be minor. Plenty of wind behind this system too, sending temperatures below freezing.

Chief Meteorologist James Zahara

