Two arrested after ‘large’ fights in Davenport led to police using pepper spray

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are arrested after police used pepper spray to break up several “large” fights, according to a press release from the police department.

Officers first saw 10 to 15 people fighting in the 300 block of Harrison street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, according to the release. Officers commanded them to disperse, but they refused, so the officers used pepper spray.

Officers reported seeing some of the crowd run into a parking ramp, where “another large fight” broke out, the release states. A third fight broke out after that. Pepper spray was used at each incident.

When another incident broke out, Davenport police asked for help from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Bettendorf Police Department. Davenport fire and medics were asked to help with exposure to pepper spray.

Gary Quick, 28, and Samantha Berry, 26, were arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct.