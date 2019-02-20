Owner of private plow business says this winter has made them busier than ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- While most people are sick and tired of the piles, and piles of snow Allan Celada is feeling thankful.

"It was a little unsure going into this season if we were going to be able to stay afloat," said Celada.

His family business, QCA Professional Contracting, started three years ago removing snow and ice during the winter seasons and landscaping in the summer.

"We started with about 10 to 20 residences and five to 10 commercials," said Celada.

The mild winters were taking a big hit on business, but this winter changed everything. Over the past few years Allan's business has helped over 20 customers, but with this winter and all of this snow, it has nearly doubled.

"I love it it has gotten my business out of the hole that it was in," said Celada.

Busier than ever, plowing snow, and spilling salt all over the QCA. Sometimes working for two days straight.

I've been covering helping other contractors helping other small-time snow removal services manage their accounts as well as acquiring new ones," said Celada.

While Allan is loving the extra work, he is looking forward to working on a different landscape.

"I'm tired, I lack sleep you know so I'm definitely ready to move on to some summer landscape projects," said Celada.