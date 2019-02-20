Closings & Delays

Iowa governor selects new Iowa Supreme Court justice

Posted 12:18 pm, February 20, 2019, by
IowaCourts.gov - 2/20/19

Christopher McDonald was appointed Iowa Supreme Court justice on Feb. 20, 2019.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has selected Christopher McDonald as the new Iowa Supreme Court justice on Feb. 20.

McDonald has served on the court of appeals since 2013 under Governor Terry Branstad. He was born in Thailand and received his graduate degree from the University of Iowa.

“Judge McDonald has a wealth of life experience which has prepared him exceptionally well to serve our state in this new role,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds selected McDonald after receiving three nominees from Iowa’s judicial nominating commission.

