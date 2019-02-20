× Here’s how Davenport will make up all of its snow days

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport School District has reshaped its calendar for the rest of the 2018-2019 school year to make up for snow days.

The district is required to be in school for 1,080 hours. To reach that requirement, the following changes have been implemented:

Add 20 minutes to each school day – students will be starting their school days 10 minutes earlier each morning and dismissing 10 minutes earlier.

Stop early release on Wednesdays – starting on March 6, there will be no early release Wednesdays for the rest of the year.

Cancel Spring Break No. 2 – April 22 was supposed to be a day off, but students will now be expected in school that day.

June 6 is the last day of the school year – the last teacher day is June 10.

A spokesperson with the district said that the last student day could change pending more snow days.

As of Wednesday, February 20, the Davenport School District has had seven snow days and six late starts or early dismissals.