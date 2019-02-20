Flames engulf home in Walnut, Illinois

WALNUT, Illinois — Fire fighters battled a house fully engulfed in flames on Feb. 20.

A viewer sent News 8 photos of the fire. She said it happened on Whitver Street and started around 2:30 a.m.

The viewer said there were three people in the house including a child, but all of them got out safely.

Neither the fire department or police station were available to release any information.

This is an ongoing story. We are sending crews to the scene and will update this story as more information is available.