Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As snowstorms continue to hit the area, Iowa State Police are reminding drivers to clear off their windows before hitting the road.

According to a report by WHO, the ISP said troopers were prepared to ticket drivers who don't drive with a clear view. Clearing your car includes the windshield, windows, and lights.

Though it's not illegal to drive with snow on the top of your vehicle, it could become a hazard to other drivers.