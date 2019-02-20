Closings & Delays

The dog that was found with his muzzle bound is healing and getting ready for adoption

Posted 4:23 pm, February 20, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A dog who was recovering from injuries sustained from an electrical cord that was wrapped around his muzzle is getting ready for adoption.

Bennie was rescued from a Des Moines homes in January, after being found covered in feces and living in poor conditions.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa took Bennie in for treatment.  He received medications including anti-inflammatory and antibiotics.

In mid-February, the animal advocacy group said the dog had continued healing from his injuries and was soon going to be available for adoption.  Click here for adoption details.

The owner, a minor, was charged with one count of animal neglect.

