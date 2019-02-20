Carbon Cliff-Barstow superintendent charged with OWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The superintendent of the Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District was charged with operating while under the influence, according to court records.

According to an affidavit from Scott County Court, Andy D. Richmond was involved in a crash in Davenport on Saturday, December 15, 2018, near Interstate 280 and Kimberly Road. In place of a breathalyzer, the affidavit showed Richmond gave a blood sample, which showed his blood alcohol concentration registered over the legal limit.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton told News 8 that the sample was analyzed by an outside lab.

News 8 spoke with Richmond, who denied the charge.

The charge, which was filed on January 31, 2019, indicates it was Richmond's second offense. According to court records, the first offense was a DUI that occurred in Jo Daviess County and dates back to 2016.

Court records show that the next court hearing in the case was set for March 1.