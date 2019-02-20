Bettendorf mayor says the city will seek downtown and riverfront development, not raise the tax levy rate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher says the city will not be raising its tax levy in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

In his state of the city address Wednesday, he told residents that his administration's goals include attracting new business and developing the riverfront and downtown areas.

"We’ve continued to do more with less in Bettendorf each and every year," said Gallagher. "It's a direct result of our continued growth," he said.

Thanks to that growth, he said, the city is able to offer quality services in spite of the fact that it has one of the lowest tax levies of any city in the state.

In May, the TBK Sports Complex opened in Bettendorf. Gallagher said it has been a success for the city.

"That is doing exactly what we hoped it would do," he said. "It's brought in more than 10 million dollars of tourism money already."

There is more development on the horizon. The I-74 bridge is another big ticket project that appears to be on track. Meanwhile, Gallagher said, riverfront development continues to be the top priority for city council.

" We’re still working with the folks who own the ground along the riverfront, hoping that we might have a project sometime in the near future," he said. "We don’t control that ground so we have to continue to work in a public-private partnership to get the riverfront developed."