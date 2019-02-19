× Upcoming snow may impact where you can park in your city

StormTrack 8 meteorologists are calling for a potential three to six inches of snow to fall in the Quad Cities area. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 19 and lasts through 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Here is the list of cities issuing snow emergencies:

Carbon Cliff — Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, vehicles parked on snow routes will be ticketed or towed. All streets and roadways within the village are considered a snow route. The snow emergency will be in effect for 72 hours.

Coal Valley — Starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday drivers may not park their vehicles on any village streets, avenues, alleys, cul de sacs, or parking lots within the village. Violators may towed.

Davenport — A snow emergency is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. During this time, vehicles parked on snow routes will be ticketed and towed. Drivers are welcome to park on the city’s parking ramps for free starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

*Check back as cities and villages get added to our list