Snowfall on the way overnight… Morning commute will be a challenge

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. tonight, lasting through 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Filtered sun throughout the day has allowed temperatures this afternoon to once again climb in the upper 20s. Those temperatures will remain steady throughout the night as our next snow event develops later this evening. Snow will continue through the night with 2-3 inches of snow should be on the ground for morning commute. Expect another inch on Wednesday morning before tapering off that afternoon. In fact, the last of the moisture may end up with a light wintry mix as temperatures reach near the mid 30s.

We’ll have quiet skies both Thursday and Friday before our next weather system arrives this weekend. This one will likely start with a brief mix before dawn, Saturday before it becomes a cold rain for the rest of the day and night.

By Sunday, the system will slowly depart drawing down enough cold air to change the rain to a light snow event.

Another storm system is still on track for next Tuesday which could lead to another wintry mix.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

