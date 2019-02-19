Rock Island declares boil order
ROCK ISLAND- After an unexpected drop in system pressure due to a water main repair, Rock Island is declaring a boil order.
A boil order is effective immediately for Rock Island water customers in the area of 30th to 46th Street between 7th Avenue and the Mississippi River (1st Avenue) due to a water main repair.
“All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice. Pressure to the system should be restored within a few hours. The boil order advisory is expected to be lifted in 24 hours. This is just a precaution, there are no indications the water is unsafe for consumption.”