Rock Island declares boil order

Posted 5:14 pm, February 19, 2019, by

ROCK ISLAND- After an unexpected drop in system pressure due to a water main repair, Rock Island is declaring a boil order.

A boil order is effective immediately for Rock Island water customers in the area of 30th to 46th Street between 7th Avenue and the Mississippi River (1st Avenue) due to a water main repair.

“All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice. Pressure to the system should be restored within a few hours. The boil order advisory is expected to be lifted in 24 hours. This is just a precaution, there are no indications the water is unsafe for consumption.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.