Rock Island artist makes snow sculpture in memory of Hawk Newberry

Posted 5:36 pm, February 19, 2019, by

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A woman with a big heart made an even bigger one out of snow in honor of a child who has passed away.

Rock Island resident Sebastiana Freiburg made a tribute to Hawk Newberry at Schwiebert Park near the Mississippi River.  Hawk was a two-year-old boy who fell into the River near the park during the summer of 2018.  The boy's body was found about two weeks later.

Sebastiana, who is a freelance artist, said on Valentine's Day 2019 she decided to create the snow heart his memory, dedicating it to him and his family.

"The whole community was involved in trying to look for him," said Sebastiana, "I felt bad that it happened and wanted to do something nice for them."

The artist said she made a similar sculpture in 2018.

