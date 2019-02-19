× Police seek wanted man charged with first-degree murder in Burlington death

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A fourth person is being charged in a murder that happened in 2017.

A Chicago man, 30-year-old Emmanuel E. Jarrett Spann, was wanted in connection with the death of 26-year-old Demarcus “Peanut” Chew, according to a statement from Lt. Adam Schaefer with the Burlington Police Department. Spann was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Schaefer said the warrants stemmed from the September 2017 murder of Chew.

Spann is described as standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, according to Lt. Schaefer’s statement.

If you have any information on Spann’s whereabouts, call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or CrimeStoppers at 319-735-6835.

Three other men have been charged in connection with the death: Andre Harris, Antoine Spann, and Derrick Parker.