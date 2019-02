× Nearly 1,800 without power in the Illinois Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois — MidAmerican Energy reported nearly 1,800 customers without power in the Illinois Quad Cities.

The outages were reported between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m., on Tuesday, February 20. Restoration times were expected to be between 1:15 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the energy company.

