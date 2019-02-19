Muscatine residents may see flames from the Hon plant, but it’s nothing to worry about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Residents living near the Hon Oak Steel plant in Muscatine may see flames coming from the facility, but the city says it's nothing to worry about.

For two to three days, starting Tuesday, February 19, the plant was planning to move a couple of its LP tanks. In doing so, workers have to burn off the remaining vapors inside. The city says the process may cause flames and loud noises, but both are normal.

The sights and sounds may happen between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.