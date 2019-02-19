Foreigner, Pentatonix and Luke Bryan among performers for 2019 Iowa State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There are two new additions to the grandstand concert lineup for the 2019 Iowa State Fair as of Feb. 19.

Dan + Shay are now slotted to play on Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. According to the website, their new album, "Where It All Began," topped the charts. They're the newest country duo to do so. Their newest hit, "Tequila," reached no. 1 at the same time as their third studio album.

They will perform with Carly Pearce.

Foreigner will also take the stage on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. According to the website, the band, now alive for more than 40 years, boasts hits like "Jukebox Hero" and "I Want To Know What Love Is." The band is favorably listed on many major charts by Billboard. The website also says the band is one of the most watched on YouTube with "anywhere between 700,000 and 900,000 weekly viewings of their songs."

Foreigner will perform with Night Ranger.

Here's a list of the entertainment so far:

for KING & COUNTRY - Aug. 8

Slipknot - Aug. 10

Zac Brown Band - Aug. 11

Dan + Shay - Aug. 13

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias - Aug. 14

Foreigner - Aug. 15

Luke Bryan - Aug. 16

Pentatonix - Aug. 17

Hootie & the Blowfish - Aug. 18

There are still no entertainment acts set for Aug. 9 or 12. Click here to see the full list of entertainment.

The fair will run from Aug. 8 through Aug. 18.