Ag in the Classroom returns to GMQC Wednesday!

February 19, 2019

Photo courtesy of Cambridge High School FFA's Facebook page.

MOLINE,Illinois- The Cambridge FFA program returns to News 8 Wednesday, February 20, weather permitting, for their second time on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Students Bradleigh Schaefer, Gage Miller, and teacher Trenton Taber, will present a lesson on wind energy in agriculture. Schaefer, Miller, and I, will be creating our own windmills live on the air.
Ag in the Classroom airs in between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities. To live stream our newscast, click here.  
