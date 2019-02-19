× Ag in the Classroom returns to GMQC Wednesday!

MOLINE,Illinois- The Cambridge FFA program returns to News 8 Wednesday, February 20, weather permitting, for their second time on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Students Bradleigh Schaefer, Gage Miller, and teacher Trenton Taber, will present a lesson on wind energy in agriculture. Schaefer, Miller, and I, will be creating our own windmills live on the air.

To live stream our newscast, click here. Ag in the Classroom airs in between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities.