× 5 cars damaged and officer injured after semi hits police car

STERLING, Illinois- Five cars were damaged after a semi sideswiped a police car during a traffic stop.

February 18, around 6:30 p.m. Illinois State Police say a District 1 Trooper was injured during a traffic stop.

The trooper was inside his squad car conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of I-39 northbound at milepost 108 in Ogle County.

Police say he had his emergency lights on at the time.

A semi-trailer traveling in the right lane sideswiped the officer’s car while he was inside.

Police are saying the semi was driving in the right lane and had tried to move into the left lane, but there was another commercial vehicle in the left lane.

After attempting to get over into the left lane the semi hit the commercial vehicle driving in the left lane. The semi swerved back into the right lane.

After swerving back into the right lane the semi sideswiped the driver side of the trooper’s squad car, causing extensive damage.

The driver side of the car the trooper had pulled over was also sideswiped.

The fifth vehicle was damaged by debris in the roadway caused by the crash.

The trooper had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital, but has been released.

The driver of the semi Adam Toure, 58, of Chicago, was issued citations for violation of Scott’s Law and Improper Lane Usage.