- Rock Island girls best Normal Community
- Wilton girls fall to North Linn
- Pleasant Valley boys open postseason with win
- Norths races past Liberty
- Assumption cruises past Clear Creek-Amana
- Wisconsin bests Illinois
WQAD Sports Feb 18th- Lady Rocks roll into Sweet 16
-
WQAD Sports Feb 13th
-
WQAD Sports 1-15-2019
-
Bettendorf pins down North Scott, Western Big 6 Girls Basketball, Orion runs past Rockridge, Pleasant Valley beats West
-
Iowa falls to Wisconsin, Western Big 6 Basketball, MAC Boys and Girls Basketball
-
The Score Week 6
-
-
IHMVCU Girls Shootout, Moline BB, Lyle King Wrestling Invite
-
The Score – MAC Boys/ Girls, Western Big 6 Boys, plus area small school teams
-
Mother Nature wreaks havoc on local sports scene
-
Iowa to see first girls state wrestling tournament
-
Iowa beats Iowa State, Western Big 6 Girls Basketball, St. Ambrose MBB, Assumption Wrestling
-
-
Bettendorf, North Scott share MAC title
-
The Score Week 3
-
Rock Island girls claim 5th straight Regional title