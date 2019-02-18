WQAD Sports Feb 18th- Lady Rocks roll into Sweet 16

  • Rock Island girls best Normal Community
  • Wilton girls fall to North Linn
  • Pleasant Valley boys open postseason with win
  • Norths races past Liberty
  • Assumption cruises past Clear Creek-Amana
  • Wisconsin bests Illinois
