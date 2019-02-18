One injured in Big Rock, Iowa home explosion

Posted 2:12 pm, February 18, 2019, by

BIG ROCK, Iowa — A home explosion left one man injured with severe burns.

The explosion happened in the middle of the night on Sunday, February 17, according to the fire marshal.  Around 2 a.m., first responders were called to the home in the 31000 block of Big Rock Road.

A husband and wife – Kelly and Becky Meyer – lived in the house, according to the victim’s brother, Kirk Meyer.  Kirk said Kelly was checking the furnace when a fireball through him to the ground.  Becky escaped out of a window.

The couple’s two dogs got out safely, but their cat was missing.

Loved ones started a GoFund Me for the couple.  Click here. 

 

