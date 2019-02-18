Kentucky man catches 20-pound fish he says was unlike any other

DANVILLE, Kentucky -- A fishing excursion landed a Kentucky man a 20-pound catch - but he's not sure what it is.

According to a report by WZTV, the fisherman, Hunter Anderson, said he thought it might be either a koi fish or a goldfish.

"I'm lucky I got it in," Anderson said to WZTV. "But I did and I was screaming and jumping up and down as I had never seen anything like it."

Anderson competes in fishing tournaments, according to the report, and he described it as "one of the hardest fighting fish I've ever fought."

Once he got a photo with the fish, he said he released it back into the pond and it swam away.  He said he hoped someone else would have the opportunity to catch it someday.

