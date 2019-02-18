Illinois High School State wrestling coverage

  • Orion's Logan Lee earns State title at heavyweight
  • Fulton's Eli Pannell wins State title
  • Newman's Brody Ivey wins Stat title at 152
  • West Carroll's Ethen Doty wins 106 State title
