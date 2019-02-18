× A couple of winter storms we’re tracking… Find out the impact for the area

Nice to see a little sun after the passage of another snow event. Snow won’t be melting in the near future as temperatures will remain in the 20s with overnight lows dropping in the single digits. Winds overnight will stay near calm, so no nasty wind chills to worry about.

Little change expected Tuesday with quiet skies and highs right back in the 20s.

Clouds will be increasing that night as our next system brings another round of snowfall on Wednesday. Right now, Amounts are ranging between 1 and 5 inches with the higher amounts farther west of the river as you go. The track will be the key. So, we’ll fine tune these numbers in the next 12- 24 hours. School delays and cancellations are likely for parts of the area.

Not much cold coming in behind this system as skies will remain quiet both Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, another system drives across the area with more of a wintry mix likely. Once again, the track will be the key.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

