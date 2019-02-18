4 people, including children, dead in Michigan shooting

Posted 4:09 pm, February 18, 2019

Police Light Bar

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say four people, including children, have been fatally shot at a property in western Michigan.

WOOD-TV reports Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says authorities discovered the victims Monday at a property near Cedar Springs, a community about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids.

LaJoye-Young didn’t say how many of the victims are children. She called the scene “a horrific thing to be called to” and said “my heart goes out to the families involved here and the community.”

LaJoye-Young said authorities don’t believe there is a shooter at large.

