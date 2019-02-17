The Score Sunday – Grey Giovanine, State Wrestling Champions, Young Gun Wrestlers, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday - We talk with Augustana Men's Basketball Coach Grey Giovanine after he announced he had Grade 3 Prostate cancer. He talks about the diagnosis and how he will fight it. Three State Wrestling Champions in Iowa talk about winning and what it took to get there. Young Guns Wrestling Club has wrestlers from Iowa and Illinois that placed at the State Meet. FCA story of the week features Brant Carter a multi-sport athlete at Davenport North.

